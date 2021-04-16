zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €225.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €195.29 ($229.75).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €251.60 ($296.00) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €218.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €181.12. zooplus has a 52 week low of €108.20 ($127.29) and a 52 week high of €268.00 ($315.29). The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.88.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.