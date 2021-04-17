-$0.02 EPS Expected for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). SVMK reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SVMK.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

In other SVMK news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $120,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $459,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,355 shares of company stock worth $2,969,253 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter worth $6,899,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter worth $805,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK remained flat at $$18.94 during trading hours on Monday. 515,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,470. SVMK has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.39.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVMK (SVMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.