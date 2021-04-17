-$0.39 EPS Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.37). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Pulmonx stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.86. 213,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,729. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.08.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at $173,881,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,797 shares of company stock worth $28,806,529 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $25,532,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

