$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 390%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CADE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

CADE stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.