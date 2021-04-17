$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of EQNR opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300,401 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,664,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 556.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 819,355 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,007,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,663,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit