$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of EQNR opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300,401 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,664,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 556.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 819,355 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,007,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,663,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

