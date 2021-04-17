$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.98. UFP Industries posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on UFP Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at $20,399,897.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,594,000 after buying an additional 99,929 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,167,000 after buying an additional 101,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,065,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 841,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after buying an additional 52,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $81.45. 1,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,406. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

