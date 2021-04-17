$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.08. Apple reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.50. Apple has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

