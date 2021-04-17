$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $0.94. Best Buy posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $7.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $8.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,409,000 after purchasing an additional 239,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $326,396,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $316,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $119.87. 1,834,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,587. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

