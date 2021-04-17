$111.60 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce sales of $111.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.50 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $85.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $502.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500.19 million to $504.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $645.01 million, with estimates ranging from $629.63 million to $657.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $416,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,516 shares of company stock worth $20,091,081 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMAR opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

