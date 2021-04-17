$119.63 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will post sales of $119.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. SP Plus reported sales of $218.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $609.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $626.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $715.21 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $774.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.52 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%.

SP has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ SP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 297,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SP Plus by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 100.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

