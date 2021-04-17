13,546 Shares in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Purchased by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,546 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $355,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 45,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,126,814.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 256,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,992.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,087 shares of company stock worth $3,873,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NX traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $915.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $27.81.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

