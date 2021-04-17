1,955 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,153,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $374.43 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $183.02 and a 1-year high of $401.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.