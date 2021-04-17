$200.03 Million in Sales Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report $200.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $200.12 million. Knowles reported sales of $163.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $860.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $868.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $917.12 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $947.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

KN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,010 shares of company stock worth $1,076,114. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 102.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.35. 638,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,831. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -533.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. Knowles has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.