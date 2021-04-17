2,390 Shares in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $204,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,316,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 14,507 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,500,749.15. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,846,128. Corporate insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL opened at $111.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.02. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.87.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

