$265.77 Million in Sales Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will post $265.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.00 million and the lowest is $264.18 million. LendingTree reported sales of $283.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.30 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.42.

In other LendingTree news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $26,713,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.28. 174,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,547. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.03. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingTree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.