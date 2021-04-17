$29.56 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to post $29.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $27.20 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $32.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $128.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.48 million to $137.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.09 million, with estimates ranging from $132.25 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $170,341.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $914.42 million, a P/E ratio of -806.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.46%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

