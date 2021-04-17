$29.56 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to post $29.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $27.20 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $32.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $128.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.48 million to $137.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.09 million, with estimates ranging from $132.25 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $170,341.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $914.42 million, a P/E ratio of -806.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.46%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit