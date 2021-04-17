2,953 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of RTX opened at $78.22 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

