2,953 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of RTX opened at $78.22 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit