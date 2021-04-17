$322.81 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to report $322.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.80 million and the highest is $337.87 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $377.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.69.

Shares of RRR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 392,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

