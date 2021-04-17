$37.85 Million in Sales Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post $37.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $49.56 million. Amyris posted sales of $29.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $321.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $397.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $342.34 million, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $385.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $79.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.87.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Amyris by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amyris by 280.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRS opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.