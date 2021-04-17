3M (NYSE:MMM) is Investors Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 5.6% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of 3M by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $198.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $199.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

