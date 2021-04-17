4,001 Shares in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Acquired by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Resource Planning Group owned about 0.07% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ILTB stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,527. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.16 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.44.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.