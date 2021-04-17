4,837 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $46.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58.

