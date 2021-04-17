4,901 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $318.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.83. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.75 and a fifty-two week high of $319.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.