500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Trading Down 6.6%

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s stock price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.57. 7,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 936,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

The stock has a market cap of $678.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 500.com stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 500.com at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

