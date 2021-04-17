$525.24 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post sales of $525.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $521.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $527.60 million. LHC Group posted sales of $512.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $201.13 on Friday. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $116.26 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

