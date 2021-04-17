5,618 Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $4,415,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $5,611,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,719,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

