$6.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post sales of $6.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.16 billion and the lowest is $6.53 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.23 billion to $25.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.39 billion to $25.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $28,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $66.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,715,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,849. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.56. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

