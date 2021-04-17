$769.05 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post sales of $769.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $747.60 million to $790.00 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $636.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 84,476 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,924. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

