891,749 Shares in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 891,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,605,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.33% of PotlatchDeltic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $61.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $59.68.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.