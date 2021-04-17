AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
ELUXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
