AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ELUXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

