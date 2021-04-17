AB SKF (publ)’s (SKUFF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKUFF remained flat at $$29.45 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. AB SKF has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $29.85.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.