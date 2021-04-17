AB SKF (publ)’s (SKUFF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKUFF remained flat at $$29.45 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. AB SKF has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $29.85.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

