Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

ANF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF stock opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.