ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.78.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $426,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,437. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 92,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,378 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.