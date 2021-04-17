Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings. Accuray posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $97.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

ARAY opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. Accuray has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,484.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

