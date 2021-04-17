Acme United (ACU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 19th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acme United has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $126.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Acme United news, Director Stevenson E. Ward III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $73,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

