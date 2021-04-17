Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE AGRO opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 1,089.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,138,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,341,000 after buying an additional 2,875,033 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,561,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 616,203 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,908,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

