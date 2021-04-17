AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 66 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

LULU stock opened at $325.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.96. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.50 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

