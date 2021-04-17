AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DWMC opened at $34.67 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 30.13% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

