AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Update

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 576,700 shares, an increase of 100.7% from the March 15th total of 287,300 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

ASLE opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46. AerSale has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AerSale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AerSale during the 4th quarter worth $3,409,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter worth about $10,047,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,933,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

