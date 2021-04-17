AidCoin (AID) 1-Day Volume Hits $605.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One AidCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AidCoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $605.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00068088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00023073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.13 or 0.00716564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00086543 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00033135 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

