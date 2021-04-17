Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Air Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Air Canada from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Air Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

