Air Canada (TSE:AC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.23.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$25.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$8.51 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.44. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,006.58. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette bought 3,479 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,239.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at C$877,951.50. Insiders have sold 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468 over the last ninety days.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

