Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $320.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $287.48 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $205.41 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after buying an additional 220,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,850,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

