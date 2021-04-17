Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.92 ($22.25).

AIXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

AIXA stock remained flat at $€19.28 ($22.68) during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 385,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €18.53 and a 200-day moving average of €14.55. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €8.25 ($9.71) and a 12-month high of €20.35 ($23.94). The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

