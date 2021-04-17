Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded at Imperial Capital

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.78.

Alarm.com stock opened at $94.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.66. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $165.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,076 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alarm.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Analyst Recommendations for Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit