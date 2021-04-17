Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.78.

Alarm.com stock opened at $94.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.66. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $165.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,076 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alarm.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

