Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $27,058,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,436 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $25,401,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.