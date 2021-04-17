Alliance Global Partners Cuts OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target to $3.75

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC increased their target price on OrganiGram from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.41.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $576.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 660,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $2,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in OrganiGram by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 527,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in OrganiGram by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

