Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,062 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.4% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.07. 5,908,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,602,581. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

