Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.45. The stock had a trading volume of 484,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,064. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

