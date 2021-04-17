Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,938 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.91. 6,497,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,875. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $95.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

